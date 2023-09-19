Man found dead after fire in Kremmling

The fire happened Monday night at the River Ranch mobile home park in Kremmling.

KREMMLING, Colo — A man was found dead after a fire in a home in Grand County Monday night, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the 911 call about the fire came in around 9:30 p.m. Monday. It happened at the River Ranch mobile home park on Tyler Avenue in Kremmling. When firefighters arrived, they found a home fully engulfed, the sheriff's office said. First responders were able to keep the fire from spreading to another home and a shed nearby.

Firefighters found a man inside the home. He was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said. The coroner will identify him and determine how he died.

The sheriff's office said deputies are investigating the fire and the man's death along with investigators from the Grand County Coroner’s Office, Kremmling Fire Protection District, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 970-725-3311.

