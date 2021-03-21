Man found dead outside Aurora tire store

Police are still investigating and ask those with info to call 303-627-3100.

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating the suspicious death of a man found outside an Aurora tire store, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD said they arrived at Front Range Tire at 3005 S. Peoria St. Sunday at 10 a.m. and report the man had suffered from "obvious trauma," but did not give any more specifics. Their Twitter posts said investigators do not know the cause of death, and are waiting until the Arapahoe County Coroner determines that.

APD is asking witnesses or anyone with information to call 303-627-3100.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

