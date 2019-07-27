COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man has died and three others are seriously hurt after a crash in Commerce City near Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

According to a release from the Commerce City Police Department, officers were called out to a report of an injury accident at the intersection of Prairie Parkway and Victory Way just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a van was eastbound on Prairie Parkway when it collided with a sedan that was turning westbound off of Victory Way.

The man driving the sedan, a woman in the car, and two children were extricated and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the release. That man later died. The man driving the van and an adult male passenger were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it is not known whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. The road at Prairie Parkway and Victory Way is still closed for the investigation.