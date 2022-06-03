CDOT: Man detained after spraying fire extinguishers in Eisenhower Tunnel

CDOT said it started around 3:20 p.m., when the man was kicked off a Greyhound bus headed eastbound.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man was detained after he was kicked off a Greyhound bus and began spraying fire extinguishers in the westbound lanes of the Eisenhower Tunnel Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT said it started around 3:20 p.m., when the man was kicked off a Greyhound bus headed eastbound. The man was let off in the parking lot near the eastbound lanes on the west side of the tunnels, CDOT said. It's unclear at this time why he was kicked off the bus.

The man tried to get into a nearby residence for CDOT employees, but was unable to do so, CDOT said. Just before 5 p.m., he was spotted crossing traffic and walking into the westbound lanes of the tunnel, according to CDOT. He then began grabbing fire extinguishers and spraying them at westbound vehicles in the tunnel, "causing a huge mess," CDOT said.

CDOT supervisors were able to convince the man to get out of the tunnel, where he was detained by law enforcement from the Summit County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol, CDOT said.

CDOT said the incident prompted a closure of the westbound lanes of the tunnel Sunday afternoon.

Eastbound Interstate 70 was also closed from Silverthorne to the tunnel for part of Sunday afternoon. That closure was due to slide-offs and other weather-related traffic issues, CDOT said.

