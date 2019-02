LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has died after crashing into a Lakewood sports bar early Friday morning.

Lakewood police said the man somehow lost control of his car and ended up crashing into the front patio area at the Front Range Inn on Morrison Road, just west of South Wadsworth Boulevard, at around 4:30 a.m.

He died at the scene. There were no other injuries. The patio area of the bar was condemned.

The man's name has not been released.

