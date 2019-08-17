MEAD, Colo. — A man has died after a fiery crash on Interstate 25 in northern Colorado Saturday.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the truck veered off the roadway in the southbound lanes near Mead at around 12:15 p.m. and ended up submerged in the river below. A saddle fuel tank dislodged and caught fire.

One man from the truck was taken to the hospital, where he died, according to CSP. It's not clear whether he was the driver or a passenger.

Southbound I-25 was closed for a time, but one lane has since re-opened.

CSP said it's too soon to say what caused the crash.