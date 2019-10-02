A 20-year-old man has died after a snowboarding accident Sunday in a terrain park at Snowmass, spokesperson Jeff Hanle said.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., Snowmass ski patrol received a call from a rider on the Village Express lift who reported a crash on the first jump in the Makaha Terrain Park.

Patrol crews responded to the area and found a man unresponsive. He was not wearing a helmet, according to Hanle. Despite immediate life-saving efforts, rescuers were unable to re-establish a pulse.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pitkin County Coroner.

"Our deepest sympathies and thoughts go out to the man's family and friends, and we are offering support and assistance," Hanle said.

The terrain park remained closed Sunday afternoon as ski patrollers continued their investigation.

No other details surrounding the crash have been released. The Pitkin County Coroner will identify the man once his family has been notified.

