Man dies after being hit by Jeep, Fort Collins Police say

Fort Collins Police said roads in the area were closed for four and a half hours as they investigated the crash.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man is dead after he was hit by a Jeep Wrangler on East Harmony Road on Friday night, according to Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS).

FCPS said they received multiple 911 calls Friday night regarding the crash in the 1500 block of East Harmony Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they located an adult man who had been hit by a 2019 white Jeep Wrangler. Police said the man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Drivers in the area were asked to avoid Harmony Road between McMurray Avenue and Wheaton Drive while investigators cleared the scene. FCPS said the roads were closed for about four and a half hours. Roads have since reopened in the area.

FCPS said they are investigating whether the pedestrian was under the influence at the time of the crash. Police said they don't think the driver of the Jeep was speeding or under the influence when he hit the man.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Fort Collins Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.