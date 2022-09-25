Man dies in hit-and-run crash on East Colfax Avenue, driver arrested

A man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Peoria Street.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Aurora early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with life-threatening injuries after police said he was struck while crossing the street.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene traveling eastbound on East Colfax Avenue in a white 2009 Honda Pilot.

The unidentified victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police were able to quickly locate and arrest the driver, Geyler Najera, 29, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in addition to fleeing the scene of the accident.

Investigators believe that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once he has been identified and their next-of-kin has been notified.

Aurora Police Department are asking any witnesses of the crash to contact The Aurora Police Traffic Section at (303) 739-6423.

