LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A man died after a fire broke out at a senior housing complex in Louisville Wednesday night.

Louisville Fire said the fire started at around 10:30 at Lydia Morgan Senior Housing located at 1450 Lincoln Ave.

Fire crews arrived and found an active fire burning, according to a news release from Louisville Fire.

The release said the building's sprinklers contained the fire to one apartment.

Firefighters searched the apartment and found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to fire officials.

No other injuries were reported and residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

The victim's identity and cause of death has not yet been released by the Boulder County coroner's office.

