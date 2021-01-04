x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Local News

33-year-old dies after 50-foot fall at RMNP

The 33-year-old took a 50-foot fall, Rocky Mountain National Park said.
Credit: 9NEWS
Rocky Mountain National Park

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 33-year-old man from Denver dies Wednesday after a 50-foot fall near Many Parks Curve along Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). 

The fall occurred on a rock outcropping between the upper and lower parking areas at Many Parks Curve, RMNP said. The man’s body was transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.  

The man’s name will be released after his immediate family has been notified, RMNP said.

The National Park Service describes the Many Parks Curve along Trail Ridge Road as a pull out to see a scenic vista of "many parks" including: Moraine Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, and Horseshoe Park meadows are visible with a backdrop of Deer Mountain and Longs Peak. 

RELATED: Boulder snowshoer rescued after spending more than 30 hours outside

RELATED: Snowboarder rescued after being completely buried in avalanche near Vail

RELATED: 16-year-old dies after hitting tree at Eldora

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS