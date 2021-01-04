33-year-old dies after 50-foot fall at RMNP

The 33-year-old took a 50-foot fall, Rocky Mountain National Park said.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 33-year-old man from Denver dies Wednesday after a 50-foot fall near Many Parks Curve along Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP).

The fall occurred on a rock outcropping between the upper and lower parking areas at Many Parks Curve, RMNP said. The man’s body was transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

The man’s name will be released after his immediate family has been notified, RMNP said.

The National Park Service describes the Many Parks Curve along Trail Ridge Road as a pull out to see a scenic vista of "many parks" including: Moraine Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, and Horseshoe Park meadows are visible with a backdrop of Deer Mountain and Longs Peak.