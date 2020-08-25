Man drowns in Lake Granby while trying to retrieve tube, sheriff says

It's the second drowning to happen at the lake in less than a month.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A man's body was recovered from Lake Granby on Monday after the man went into the water near the Stillwater Campground and never resurfaced.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said initial reports suggest the man had been attempting to retrieve a water tube that had drifted out into the lake when he began shouting for help at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

A member of Grand County Search and Rescue who was in the campground recreating attempted to use a personal watercraft to rescue the victim but was unsuccessful.

According to the sheriff's office, the man then disappeared underwater and never resurfaced.

The man's body was recovered from the lake at 7:15 p.m. with assistance from multiple agencies and the use of a submersible drone, the sheriff's office said.

It's the second drowning to happen at the lake in less than a month. A boy drowned while swimming with friends there on July 31.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death.

“It is another tragic incident in Grand County; our community and first responders are still recovering from the drowning just a few short weeks ago, and today is another reminder of just how quickly life can change”, said Sheriff Brett Schroetlin. “Our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends as they work through this difficult time.”

Emergency personnel from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Lake Fire Protection District, Grand Fire, Grand County EMS, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, MedEvac, along with the U.S Forest Service, responded during the search effort.

Lake Granby, the third-largest body of water in the state, is located on the Colorado River about five miles northeast of the town of Granby.