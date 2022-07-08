Man fatally shoots wife, himself inside San Antonio hospital, police say

Authorities said this was not an active shooter, and at no point were hospital employees, visitors or patients in any danger.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her 80s was shot and killed by her husband inside a hospital, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Friday at a local hospital in the 7000 block of Floyd Curl.

Authorities said this was not an active shooter, and at no point were hospital employees, visitors or patients in any danger.

Police said they believe the husband, who was also in his 80s, shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself. This information is preliminary, but authorities said it is a "very tragic situation."

The homicide unit is now conducting their investigation.