Man found dead in vehicle in Aurora

Police said the man was found Tuesday in a vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping center on Mississippi Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Tuesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said just before 1 p.m., they got a call about an unresponsive person in a car in the parking lot of the shopping center at 13280 East Mississippi Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death. The coroner's office will identify him and determine how he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

