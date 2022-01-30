Man found dead in Pitkin County

Hunter Hyde, 28, was reported missing Tuesday, after he did not show up for work.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — After a multi-day search, deputies believe they have found the body of a man who was reported missing Tuesday, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, they got a request to check the welfare of Hunter Hyde, 28. Hyde's coworkers told deputies he did not show up to work that day, their calls to him went unanswered, and no one appeared to be at his home.

That day, crews searched the area around Hyde's home in the Emma area, which is about two miles southwest of Basalt. They also searched a nearby hiking trail he was known to frequent, the sheriff's office said.

Crews continued the search over the next several days, using ground teams, canines, drones, and a helicopter, the sheriff's office said. Around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, a deputy found a body that is believed to be Hyde's, the sheriff's office said. The body was found "on a seldom accessed side trail" nearly a mile from the start of BLM Route 8332 in the Emma area, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the man's body was found within the broader area searched earlier in the week, but outside the area that was covered by focused ground searches and canine search teams.

The coroner's office will confirm the man's identity and determine how he died.

