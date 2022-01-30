x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man found dead in Pitkin County

Hunter Hyde, 28, was reported missing Tuesday, after he did not show up for work.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — After a multi-day search, deputies believe they have found the body of a man who was reported missing Tuesday, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, they got a request to check the welfare of Hunter Hyde, 28. Hyde's coworkers told deputies he did not show up to work that day, their calls to him went unanswered, and no one appeared to be at his home.

That day, crews searched the area around Hyde's home in the Emma area, which is about two miles southwest of Basalt. They also searched a nearby hiking trail he was known to frequent, the sheriff's office said. 

Crews continued the search over the next several days, using ground teams, canines, drones, and a helicopter, the sheriff's office said. Around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, a deputy found a body that is believed to be Hyde's, the sheriff's office said. The body was found "on a seldom accessed side trail" nearly a mile from the start of BLM Route 8332 in the Emma area, the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies said the man's body was found within the broader area searched earlier in the week, but outside the area that was covered by focused ground searches and canine search teams. 

The coroner's office will confirm the man's identity and determine how he died. 

RELATED: Snowboarder dies after hitting tree at Aspen Highlands

RELATED: 2 snowshoers, dog buried in Summit County avalanche

RELATED: Backcountry skier killed in avalanche near Cameron Pass

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS


In Other News

Bring those kits inside: Accuracy of at-home COVID tests can be impacted by temperature