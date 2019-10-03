VAIL, Colo. — The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man from China who went missing after making a ski trip to Vail.

The Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Yunlong Chen was last seen in the area of the Vail Transportation Center on the morning of Feb. 28. He was traveling alone, and was supposed to fly home to China. He was reported missing on March 7.

According to a release, ski pass information indicates Chen may have gone to Vail Ski Resort on the 28th. He was last seen wearing bright orange ski pants and a bright blue jacket.

Foul play is not suspected. Anyone with information that could help investigators find Chen is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 or the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970-479-2201.