DENVER — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning with serious injuries after he was hit by a trash truck, a spokesperson for Denver Police said.

The incident involving a city trash truck happened just before 7 a.m in a parking lot in the 5400 block of Roslyn Street near a city fleet maintenance building.

A spokesperson for police could not say if the victim is a city employee or if his injuries are life-threatening.

Traffic investigators are working to determine what led to the man being hit.

