Man stopped by trooper for wrong-day driving runs onto I-70 and is hit, killed by car

The man ran out of his vehicle during a traffic stop onto eastbound I-70, where he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle Thursday morning, CSP said.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday on Interstate 70 after he ran from a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper who pulled him over for driving the wrong way on C-470, CSP said.

According to CSP, at about 1:50 a.m., a CSP trooper saw a vehicle going west in the eastbound lanes of Colorado Highway 470 going toward I-70.

The trooper was able to stop the vehicle, and as he walked up to it, the driver got out of the vehicle, CSP said in a news release.

CSP said the trooper suspected impairment. While trying to identify the driver, the suspect reentered the vehicle from the passenger side and climbed into the driver’s seat. CSP said the trooper used a Taser on the driver to prevent him from escaping and endangering other motorists.

The man removed the Taser probes, started the vehicle, drove down a grassy median, over a retaining wall and landed on the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to westbound U.S. 6 toward Golden, CSP said.

The suspect then ran from the vehicle across the off-ramp, jumped over another concrete barrier onto eastbound I-70, where he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle, CSP said.

CSP said the driver of the vehicle that hit the suspect remained on scene.

The suspect's name is not being released at this time.

A multi-jurisdictional crash investigation team will handle the investigation, which is ongoing.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were shut down Thursday morning for the investigation near the Morrison/Golden exit, with eastbound traffic exiting at exit 259. Traffic was backed up was about four miles. The interstate has since reopened.

I-70 eastbound remains closed for fatal crash investigation. All eastbound traffic being taken off at exit 259. Traffic backed up approximately 4 miles. Investigation progressing .

S1 pic.twitter.com/dNza8erVpn — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) June 1, 2023

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado:

Expect the unexpected

Slow down

Don't tailgate

Be aware of emergency crews

Heed signs

Obey flaggers

Stay alert and minimize distractions

Keep with the traffic flow

Plan your drive

Be patient and stay calm

It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles.

Colorado's Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane when there’s an emergency situation along the shoulder. If the driver can’t move over, they must slow down significantly to avoid an accident.

The law was implemented in 2005 and strengthened in 2020. A CDOT news release states: "The updated law stipulates that if a driver is unable to move at least one lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle, the driver must slow down to at least 25 miles per hour on roadways with a speed limit below 45 miles per hour. On roadways with speed limits 45 miles per hour or more, motorists must slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit. Drivers that fail to slow down or move over commit the crime of careless driving, a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense that can result in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300."