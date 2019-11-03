LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man is in custody following a report of shots fired near West Jewell Avenue and South Harlan Circle in Lakewood that prompted lockouts at several nearby schools.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Monday, numerous people called 911 to report that they heard gunshots in the 6400 block of West Mexico Avenue. When officers arrived in that area they also heard gunshots coming from a residence.

9NEWS

A spokesperson for Lakewood police said that no one had been shot, but emergency notifications went out to residents in the area telling them to shelter in place.

"At this point, we don't know exactly what he was shooting at," said Agent Paul Oskel with the Lakewood Police Department. "He was just shooting rounds in the area. We did receive reports of shots being fired in the area of agents but as of now, no agents are reporting any injuries."

The suspect left the area where the initial shots were reported and crashed his vehicle in a yard near West Mexico Avenue and South Easton Street. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

The chase ended in the yard of a home near West Mexico Avenue and South Mexico Street in Lakewood.

KUSA

"Due to the nature of the incident, we will probably have to call the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response team to determine if agents fired or if it was strictly just from the suspect," Oskel said.

Police said they don't believe there's any ongoing threat.

The Jefferson County School District said Alameda International, Great Work Montessori School and Emory Elementary School were on lockout but those were lifted shortly before 11 a.m. Lasley Elementary school was put on lockdown status but that also lifted.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS