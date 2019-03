DENVER — One man is dead and another is in custody after an incident in Denver Thursday night.

Aundre Moore, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault on a police officer, according to court records. He is currently being held without bond.

A release from the Denver Police Department says officers were called to the 3200 block of Hudson Street around 11:35 p.m. Thursday night.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.

The man's identity and how he died have not been released at this time.

There is also no information on why Moore has been charged with assault on a police officer.

