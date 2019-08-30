THORNTON, Colo. — Not only did some thieves in Thornton take something that didn't belong to them, they stole a man's ability to walk.

Kevin Walls was only 10 years old when a car moving 30 miles per hour hit him as he was crossing a street. He said he he was thrown "through the windshield of another car going the other direction" and the pedal of the bicycle he was pushing went through his left leg.

"My legs were basically ripped off and put back on," Walls said.

The now-71-year-old said the only way he's able to walk is using custom-made shoes and the leg braces that go along with them.

Walls said the braces were stolen Thursday morning after he left them on his front porch.

"I was working on them out there, buffing them up, oiling them, resetting the calibers," he said.

Walls was taking a nap when he heard a noise on his porch and saw two people take off with his braces. He said one yelled, "Wait for Halloween!"

"I don't know if they're trying to build a monster or something," Walls said.

The braces were custom-made for Walls' legs, ankles and feet. He said the man who designed them has since died. He now worries they're irreplaceable.

"It doesn't matter how much money on insurance or anything else," Walls said. "The braces cannot be rebuilt."

Walls said he's not looking to press charges. He just wants his leg braces back.

If you have any information about where they may be, call Thornton Police.

