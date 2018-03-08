DENVER — All he wants to do is take his wheelchair around Lower Downtown, and Fabian Harris wants to do it without the doodoo.

"Usually, you come down here, there's like piles everywhere," Harris said.

He knows the problem can be funny.

"Sometimes, I be trying to dodge a small pile and hit a big pile," Harris said. "I mean be trying to dodge these piles and whoa there's a pile over there, whoa there's a pile over there, you know what I am saying. It's kinda like navigating landmines of something, you know."

But, Harris says when people leave their dog's poop on the street, it can pose seriously gross problems.

"Yes, especially if it gets on my tires and everything," Harris said.

Around LoDo, Harris says there are often a lot of walkers who often don't see the dog mess on the way to Coors Field.

"There's a lot of foot traffic down here, especially on game day," Harris said.

Enforcement can be difficult if officers don't witness it directly, according to Denver Animal Protection Officer Daniel Ettinger.

"The first complaint that we get is well we don't have a bag," Ettinger said. "One of the things we can do is make small bag dispensers."

He says more dispensers and more education for dog owners may be the most effective way of keeping the sidewalks clean.

"Feces can transmit disease and we don't want kids, we don't want other animals to be in contact with that," Ettinger said.

All Harris wants to do is enjoy LoDo without all the crap.

"Because this is my neighborhood and everything. Everybody knows me and I know everybody," Harris said.

© 2018 KUSA-TV