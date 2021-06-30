4 Aurora officers on leave after man injured with round from 'less-lethal' weapon

The round fired from a shotgun penetrated the man's abdomen and an independent investigation has been ordered.

AURORA, Colo. — Four Aurora police officers have been placed on administrative leave after a less-lethal round "penetrated the abdomen" of a man the officers took into custody in relation to a domestic violence incident on Monday night.

The incident began around 6 p.m. on June 28 when officers responded to the InTown Suites located at 14090 East Evans Ave. after a report of a physical domestic violence incident between a man and woman.

When officers arrived, they located the woman in the lobby with "obvious injuries," according to a release from APD.

They attempted to contact the man involved in the incident, but he was uncooperative, according to APD, and armed with a metal object.

According to the APD, the officers attempted to deescalate the situation but those efforts were unsuccessful. and eventually, a taser was deployed. It had no effect on the man, APD said.

After that, APD said, two rounds were fired from a less-lethal shotgun, which also had little to no effect, according to police.

The officers then went "hands on" with the suspect and grabbed him and pulled him into the hallway, APD said.

They got the man to the ground and secured his arms and handcuffed him and then rolled him onto his side, according to APD.

The man was transported to the hospital and it wasn't until the following day, that APD said they were made aware that one of the less-lethal rounds had penetrated the man's abdomen.

He is expected to survive, but due to the seriousness of injuries, Chief Vanessa Wilson asked for an independent investigation which will be lead the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office with assistance from members of the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

All four of the officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. All officers on scene were equipped with department-issued body-cameras which were activated during this encounter.

One of the officers involved sustained minor injuries during the incident.

