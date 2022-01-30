Man dies after head-on crash in Aurora

Aurora police said the crash happened on East Stephen D. Hogan Parkway between East 6th Avenue and South Picadilly Road Saturday night.

AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after being involved in a head-on crash in Aurora Saturday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries on East Stephen D. Hogan Parkway between East 6th Avenue and South Picadilly Road at 6:43 p.m.

APD said officers found a heavily damaged Toyota Tundra and a Honda Pilot in the road. The 60-year-old man driving the Toyota died on the scene, and the 18-year-old woman driving the Honda was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators believe the Honda was heading west down East Stephen D. Hogan Parkway when it went across the center line and into oncoming traffic, crashing into the Toyota head-on, according to police.

APD said they don't suspect that alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

The man's name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after his family has been notified, police said.

The crash is still under investigation and no one has been arrested, police said.

The crash was reported just two minutes before another crash in Aurora that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man.

That crash is also under investigation, police said.

