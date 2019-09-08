WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man died after he was trapped underneath an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that crashed late Tuesday night in Weld County.

Ivan Jimenez, 25, from Evans, was riding as the passenger on an ATV through an open field near 7600 block of Weld County Road 65 outside of Nunn, according to a release from the Weld County Coroner.

The ATV crash and overturned, the release says, trapping Jimanez underneath.

Resuscitation efforts on Jimanez were not successful and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jimanez was reportedly not wearing a helmet and was not restrained when the ATV crashed, the release says.

The incident is still under investigation and Jimenez's official cause of death will be released when his autopsy is complete.

