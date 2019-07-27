COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man has died and three others are seriously hurt after a crash in Commerce City near Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

According to a release from the Commerce City Police Department, officers were called out to a report of an injury accident at the intersection of Prairie Parkway and Victory Way just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a van was eastbound on Prairie Parkway when it collided with a sedan that was turning westbound off of Victory Way.

The man driving the sedan, a woman in the car, and two children were extricated and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the release.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Aaron Bell of Williamsville, New York died as a result of his injuries. Two men in the van were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it is not known whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS