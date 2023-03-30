Man missing after cabin destroyed by fire in Eagle County

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said Michael Leese was last seen Saturday in Basalt. On Sunday, the cabin he lived in on Frying Pan Road was destroyed in a fire.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies in Eagle County are looking for a man who hasn't been seen since the day before the cabin he lived in was destroyed by a fire.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said Michael Leese was last seen Saturday in Basalt. On Sunday, the cabin he lived in on Frying Pan Road was destroyed in a fire.

The sheriff's office said they methodically searched the wreckage of the cabin, but the amount of destruction meant they could not determine an official cause of the fire. They said there's no evidence to suggest foul play.

Deputies said Leese has been entered into a national database as a missing person. He is described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 970-328-8530.

