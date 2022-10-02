Man reported missing in Centennial

Faustin Havugimana, 59, was last seen leaving his home in the 6200-block of South Albion Way around 2 p.m.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who was last seen leaving his home in Centennial Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said Faustin Havugimana, 59, was last seen leaving his home in the 6200-block of South Albion Way around 2 p.m. He was walking to Lois Lenski Elementary School to pick up his grandchild, but never arrived, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said Havugimana does not speak English, and only speaks the Rwandan language Kinyarwanda.

He has a medical condition and needs medication, deputies said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Arapahoe County dispatch at 303-795-4711.

