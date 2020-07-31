Crews working to recover body of man who went missing at Chatfield Reservoir

The man was reported missing near the swim beach just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Dive members with South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) are attempting the recover the body of a man from Chatfield Reservoir Friday evening.

The man was reported missing and last seen 60 feet off the shoreline in 18 feet of water on the south end of the Catfish Flats area just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, rescue crews said.

Around 5:30 p.m., SMFR said the search had sadly turned from a rescue into a recovery.

During the search, a rescue boat capsized in gusty thunderstorm winds, SMFR said. All four first responders who were in that boat were pulled from the water and were not injured.

Update - All personnel have been safely pulled from the water and are not injured. They will be evaluated by paramedics as a precaution. Sadly, the search for the missing person has changed from a rescue to a recovery. pic.twitter.com/64nr3HN3SS — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 31, 2020

Dive Rescuers were able to mark the point where the man was last seen. They were using sonar to help locate the missing man, according to a tweet from SMFR.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who was assisting with the search, reported in a tweet that a human chain was formed to sweep the shoreline as well.