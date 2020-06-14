Search underway for man blown overboard into Dillon Reservoir

The 66-year-old man was thrown overboard by severe wind, Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A 66-year-old man went missing after being blown overboard in Dillon Reservoir on Saturday, Summit County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said.

Shortly after participating in a race on a two-person sail boat, the missing man and another person lost control around 2:30 p.m. due to severe wind, according to SCSO.

An extensive search of the water and shore involving SCSO, Summit County Rescue Group, Summit County Water Rescue Team, Flight for Life, Dillon Marina and the Dillon Yacht Club is ongoing.

Unpredictable weather could impact the ability of responders to search, SCSO said.

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.



