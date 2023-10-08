Man recovering after hit-and-run crash in Cheesman Park

Bryan Greer took Chayla Wilson to the park on a first date. When he noticed he was between her and an oncoming car, he pushed her out of the way and took the hit.

DENVER — A man is still recovering three weeks after being hit by a driver while on a first date in Cheesman Park.

On Sept. 18th, Bryan Greer took Chayla Wilson to the park on a first date. When he noticed he was between her and an oncoming car, he pushed her out of the way. He took the hit, and is still recovering three weeks later. They said the driver never stopped.

“We were taking a nice stroll on a date, get to know each other basis,” Wilson said.

Now their first date is one they’ll remember forever.



“This is like a movie you can't unlive,” Greer said. “I flew in the air. My shoe flew 50 feet.”

Greer said his face hit the pavement first.

“I just know it went from my cheek to my nose, to my head, and after that I went blank but I didn't pass out,” Greer said.

“It was definitely, man, words can't even describe it,” Wilson said.

“I didn't feel the pain initially, but I couldn't get up. My body wouldn't lift me up,” Greer said.

“A piece of his car was in my leg. They said it was like a ‘93 Ford,” Greer said.



Greer was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.

"My eyelid was off. I have a gash in my head. I have glass particles in my mouth, in my jaw. My nose is broke,” Greer said. “They patched up my arms, my hands. I have a hole in my leg, and I think a contusion on my back, and my pinky toe is broke.”

About three weeks later, Greer is still moving slowly.

“You can't play with your kids. You can't run around and jump like you usually do, and they look at me like ‘I’m ready to go,’” Greer said.



The physical pain is horrible, but the mental pain is even worse.

“Nightmares, no amount of medicine can take that away. The nerve damage, it's very stressful,” Greer said.

They said the driver never stopped.

“He just looked intense, like he was fired up, like a NASCAR driver,” Greer said.

“Justice needs to be served,” Wilson said.

Their main focus is to heal.

“You got to stay motivated. You got to encourage yourself,” Greer said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Greer with expenses.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS