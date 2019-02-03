ARVADA, Colo. — A man reported missing out of Arvada hasn't been seen for several days, police said. Terrance Parks, 24, was headed to Breckenridge over the weekend, according to the Arvada Police Department.

If anyone has seen or knows where Parks might be, please call Arvada PD Detective Duane Eaton at 303-435-4106 or Arvada Police Dispatch at 720-898-6900.

The Police Department received a missing persons report on Feb. 26 about Parks. He's described as 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

His mother told PD "the last contact with Parks' phone" was in Buena Vista.

Parks drives a 2001 bronze Buick LeSabre bearing Colorado plate number SDO455.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS