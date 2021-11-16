Man dies after being run over at construction site

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the death does not appear to be suspicious after an initial evaluation and witness interviews.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man died after being run over at a construction site on Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded around 11:44 a.m. to the 7000 block of Wayfarer Drive in the Security-Widefield area after a 911 caller reported a worker at a commercial construction site had been run over by a vehicle.

When deputies and members of the Security Fire Department arrived, the sheriff's office said they found an unresponsive man with serious injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial evaluation of the scene and witness interviews did not reveal any potentially suspicious details surrounding the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will identify the victim and release a cause of death once an autopsy is completed.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was also notified and will conduct a parallel investigation since it was a job-site-related accident resulting in a death.

