Man sentenced in connection with string of child sex assaults

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — A man who previously pled guilty to 10 counts in connection with a string of child sex assaults has been sentenced.

Allan Long, 51, was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years to life in prison.

Long was initially charged with 42 counts related to child sexual abuse that dated back to 2001. He pleaded guilty in January to:

3 counts sex assault on a child by a person in position of trust-pattern

7 counts sex assault on a child-pattern of abuse

Long was sentenced to eight years to life for each of the 10 counts.

Long, who has worked as a volunteer firefighter, trucker and karaoke business operator, faced the charges amid accusations that he systematically sexually abused children over two decades – allegations that were reported to authorities multiple times over the years but never thoroughly investigated, 9Wants to Know learned.

The abuse started as far back as 2001 and continued until at least 2014 and involved at least seven victims ranging in ages from 4 to 17. One alleged victim told investigators she was sexually assaulted from childhood until age 21.

In a news release issued after 9NEWS began asking about the case, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said, “there could be many more” victims – and that the abuse could have started before 2001.

Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Long on Sept. 7, 2021, after its previous investigation, which was closed in 2007, was reopened.

Two women also faced felony sexual assault charges in the case, accused of being involved in the abuse.

Martha “Loni” Long faces four counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, one count of aggravated incest and one count of sexual exploitation of a child. She and Allan Long were married at one time, according to court documents. Her next court appearance is set for Friday.

Rona Culler, 55, faced 10 counts of sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern of abuse, five counts of aggravated incest and one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Court documents obtained by 9Wants to Know describe her as a girlfriend of Allan Long.

Culler pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of child sexual exploitation. She is set to be sentenced in June.