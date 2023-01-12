Man sentenced for fatal Englewood hit-and-run crash

Edwin Solano pleaded guilty to two counts in connection with the June crash that killed John Lucero as he was pushing a bike across South Broadway.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man was sentenced Thursday for a June hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Englewood.

Edwin Solano, 20, of Thornton pleaded guilty to two counts in connection with the crash that killed John Lucero as he was pushing a bike across South Broadway.

Solano was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and one year in jail for careless driving resulting in death. He was given credit for 222 days of time served.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. June 4 in the 4400-block of South Broadway. Police said Solano was heading south down South Broadway at high speed and collided with Lucero, who was pushing a bike across the street, before hitting a brick building at 4455 South Broadway.

The car then rolled over and came to rest on its roof in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Solano was seen running from the car, according to witnesses. Two teens were extricated from his car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Englewood Police said.

Solano turned himself in to authorities a day after the crash.

