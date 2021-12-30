Man gets 48 years for killing man who tried to deescalate argument with his wife

Christopher Grau was shot and killed in July 2019.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was convicted last month in connection with a 2019 death was sentenced this week to the maximum amount allowed, according to court documents.

Kenneth Hoschouer, 40, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Weld County jury in late November, the district attorney's office said. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 48 years, which was the maximum amount of time he faced. He will, however, receive credit for the roughly two years he's been in custody, the records show.

Firestone Police were called to a motorhome on Weld County Road 28 on July 6, 2019 and found Christopher Grau unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head, according to the district attorney's office.

Investigators learned Hoschouer and his wife were at a Lakewood home on July 5 along with Grau and his girlfriend, who was also Hoschouer's sister.

Hoschouer was drinking heavily when he learned his teenage daughter was dating a 22-year-old man, got angry, and began fighting with his wife because she did not tell him about the relationship, according to the district attorney's office.

Grau attempted the deescalate Hoschouer's argument with his wife and was able to get him out of the home. Grau then drove to his motorhome in Firestone with Hoschouer in an attempt to calm him down.

That's where Hoschouer shot and killed Grau, the district attorney's office said.

Hoschouer was arrested in September 2019 after an HVAC company helped find the murder weapon hidden in a vent in Hoschouer's home.

