GOLDEN — A man was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on U.S. 6 in Clear Creek Canyon on Sunday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a trooper saw what he thought was an abandoned vehicle in a pullout along the highway near mile post 267 just after 8 p.m. Sunday. He ran the plate and found it was wanted out of Denver.

He then saw two people sleeping in the vehicle and called for backup since it was connected to a felony charge. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Golden Police Department came in to help as the trooper initiated a felony stop.

Major Steve Garcia with CSP said the vehicle began to drive forward, then something happened that is under investigation that led to shots being fired by law enforcement officers from CSP and the sheriff's office. The vehicle then went down the embankment and into the creek.

A spokesperson for Jefferson County sheriff's office said one trooper and one deputy fired their weapons, but it's not clear which one shot the suspect.

The male driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A girl in the car was also hurt, but her minor injuries were from crashing into the creek. No officers were injured.

A Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.

