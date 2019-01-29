A man was shot in the leg after a "dispute over property" in Commerce City on Monday evening.

According to a release from the Commerce City Police Department, officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 5900 block of Dahlia Street around 7:30 p.m. This area of Commerce City is home to a strip mall housing a burrito restaurant and a cell phone store.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man who was shot and the alleged suspect being detained by witnesses.

After an investigation, it was determined the suspect and victim were arguing about property. It was sometime during this dispute that police say the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the man.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was arrested, though police did not immediately release that person's name.

An investigation is ongoing.