x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man struck, killed by light rail train in Denver

Police said the RTD train hit the man at West 13th Avenue and North Zuni Street Saturday afternoon.

More Videos

DENVER — A man has died after being struck by a light rail train in Denver Saturday afternoon. 

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers learned of the incident at around 4:45 p.m. 

DPD said in a tweet just after 5 p.m. that the RTD train hit the man at West 13th Avenue and North Zuni Street, causing serious injuries. He later died, according to police. 

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available. 

RELATED: Woman hit and killed by light rail train

RELATED: Car hit by A Line train in Aurora

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS  

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.  

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from 9NEWS

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.

> See a typo in one of our stories? Let us know so we can fix it! Email viewerfeedback@9news.com.