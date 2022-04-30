Man struck, killed by light rail train in Denver

Police said the RTD train hit the man at West 13th Avenue and North Zuni Street Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A man has died after being struck by a light rail train in Denver Saturday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers learned of the incident at around 4:45 p.m.

DPD said in a tweet just after 5 p.m. that the RTD train hit the man at West 13th Avenue and North Zuni Street, causing serious injuries. He later died, according to police.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.