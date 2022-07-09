Man sues Boulder deputies caught on video kicking, punching him in jail

Body camera video shows a beating in the Boulder jail on April 4.

BOULDER, Colo. — Kyle Termin, an inmate at the Boulder County Jail, is suing the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, saying he was badly beaten.

On Wednesday, Scott Jurdem, Termin's lawyer, released body camera video of the incident, which he called "horrifying."

The video shows two Boulder County sheriff's deputies walking into an isolation room at the jail and then repeatedly punching Termin in the face and kicking him.

Content warning: This video includes scenes that may be sensitive for some viewers.

Jurdem said Termin has been in the Boulder jail since late last year -- first on a few misdemeanor shoplifting charges, and then for allegedly spitting on a sheriff's deputy in the jail, which is a felony.

Jurdem said his client has serious mental health issues involving delusions, which, according to Jurdem, the jail knew about but did not treat.

Jurdem said Termin was placed in the jail's isolation unit earlier this year after showing signs of aggressive and unpredictable behavior.

On April 4, according to the lawsuit filed against the sheriff's office, Termin allegedly pointed his finger at one of the deputies and spat at the glass in the room he was in alone, and, a few seconds later, the beating began.

"An altercation that never needed to occur, should never have occurred, and if [Termin] was so bad that it needed to occur, he was bad enough that he should have been taken on a 72-hour hold and gotten treatment rather than gotten a beating," Jurdem said.

In a written statement, a spokesperson for the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said they had not yet been served with the lawsuit. The spokesperson did say the incident is now the subject of an internal investigation, the outcome of which will determine what actions, if any, need to be taken.

