DOUGLAS COUNTY — A 22-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after a tree branch fell on his tent while he was camping Friday night.

Derek Castellano with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 9:45 p.m. at the Devil’s Head Campground near Sedalia.

The tree branch was about 10 inches in diameter, Castellano said.

A Flight for Life helicopter arrived and took the man to a hospital in Lakewood. Authorities are unsure of his condition at this time.

Jackson 105 Fire and Castle Rock Fire also responded to the scene.

