DOUGLAS COUNTY — A 22-year-old man suffered serious head injuries after an Aspen tree fell on his tent while he was camping Friday night.

Derek Castellano with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 9:45 p.m. at the Devil’s Head Campground near Sedalia.

A Flight for Life helicopter arrived and took the man to a hospital in Lakewood. Authorities are unsure of his condition at this time.

Jackson 105 Fire and Castle Rock Fire also responded to the scene.

