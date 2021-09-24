Video shows man tackled, tased by Aurora officers

APD said prior to the recorded incident the man's vehicle came into an officers’ lane, nearly striking them.

AURORA, Colo. — An officer with the Aurora Police Department (APD) has been put on leave after body camera footage of an arrest in May came to light this week.

According to APD, the incident was the result of a traffic stop just after midnight on May 15. APD said prior to the stop seen in the video, officers were conducting a separate traffic stop on East Iliff Avenue near South Buckley Road when the man's vehicle came into the officers’ lane, nearly striking them with the car.

One of the officers involved in that initial stop, according to APD, was able to catch up to that vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. That interaction is recorded on the body-worn camera. In the video, you can see that the man, identified as Preston Nunn, is tackled and then tased while he's already on the ground.

"I just felt like I was attacked, over attacked," Nunn said during a press conference Friday. "I don't think I deserved to be treated that way. I really think it was a racial profiling type of thing."

APD said Nunn was "not fully cooperative" and "repeatedly kept reaching towards concealed parts of his body and his vehicle."

Nunn said that he was ready to give he officer his license and registration but that he wasn't given time to comply by the officer before things escalated.

"That's what I was reaching for was my license, which was inside of my pocket," Nunn said. "When I started reaching for my wallet, he didn't give me the time to do nothing."

The incident was previously reviewed by department's Force Review Board (FRB) which found that "prescriptive training in a variety of areas should be provided to the officer in the areas of de-escalation, communication and other tactical subjects."

Nunn's family called for all four officers involved in the incident to be fired. They're also calling for the Colorado Attorney General, Governor and the Department of justice to get involved.

"I'm just looking for justice that's all," said Nunn while noting he has residual effects from his head being hit on the ground.

Chief Vanessa Wilson said she's ordered a full investigation out of "an abundance of caution."

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the full investigation into this incident is completed, which is department policy.

