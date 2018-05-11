GOLDEN — A man who the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said was wanted for attempted murder following an incident over the weekend in Lafayette was shot and killed by law enforcement Sunday night in Clear Creek Canyon.

A Colorado state trooper first spotted the suspect in what he thought was an abandoned vehicle along U.S. 6 at mile post 267 at around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a joint news release from Colorado State Patrol and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

When the trooper ran the license plate on the vehicle, he said he discovered it was possibly stolen out of Denver. He later saw a man and a girl who was under 18 sleeping inside the car and called for backup – prompting a response from the sheriff’s office and Golden Police Department.

Law enforcement would go on to close U.S. 6 in an effort to safely apprehend the suspects and before the officers could speak to the people inside the vehicle, the news release said it was put into gear and began to drive forward – prompting a trooper and a Jefferson County deputy to open fire.

The suspect drove the vehicle down the embankment and landed in Clear Creek. According to the news release, the man inside the car was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.

His passenger was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries from the crash. Investigators are working to determine what charges she'll face in this incident, if any.

Investigators have since determined the suspect vehicle was associated with an attempted homicide and pursuit in Lafayette, and that the now-dead man inside the car was wanted out of Westminster for felony charges and Adams County on a misdemeanor.

The shooting remains under investigation.

