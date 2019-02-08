WINDSOR, Colorado — The man whose body was found on top of a burning oil tank Wednesday ended his own life, according to a release Friday from Weld County.

One of 10 tankers at a Great Western Oil and Gas facility caught fire at about 6:30 p.m.

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue said 40 firefighters responded to the scene near County Road 66 and Hillcrest in unincorporated Weld County near Windsor, and by 11 p.m., the fire was out.

Rescuers found the body of an adult male on top of the burning oil tank, and the coroner later determined the cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the release said.

Authorities initially said they thought the man had died as a result of the fire.

The man also had thermal injuries, which are skin injuries caused by excessive heat, that happened after his death, according to the Weld County Coroner's Office.

The release said a firearm was also recovered at the scene.

It's not clear whether the fire started before or after the man's death.

Investigators said the origin of the fire was at the top of the oil tanks, and that the “fire cannot be determined as intentional or accidental at this time.”

The Coroner's Office said it will not release the name of the deceased when the manner of death is ruled a suicide.

Great Western released a statement Friday that reads:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our lost team member and the countless people whose lives he touched. We are deeply saddened by his loss. As we grieve, we are focused on helping his family and our team cope with this tragedy. We are grateful for the first responders whose prompt and professional actions maintained the safety and security of our community and our operations. We will continue to fully cooperate with our local officials, industry representatives and safety personnel to complete a thorough incident investigation."

