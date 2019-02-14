FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The man who killed a mountain lion with his bare hands after he was attacked during a jog in a popular Colorado open space will speak to the media on Thursday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the man, identified on Thursday as 31-year-old Travis Kauffman, is "recovering well" after the self-defense attack on Feb. 5. He plans to speak at a news conference hosted by CPW at 1:15 p.m.

According to Ty Petersburg, CPW's wildlife manager, Kauffman did everything his agency asks people to: he put his hands in the air, made a lot of noise and stood his ground. Still, the lion lunged at him.

The mountain lion bit Kauffman’s face and wrist, and he suffered puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back, CPW said. Just before the attack, Kauffman described hearing something approaching him on the trail from behind.

Kauffman didn't just fight off the animal, according to Petersburg. It appears to investigators that asphyxiation and some blunt force trauma to the head likely led to its death. The lion was pretty young - less than a year old - and likely a male, per CPW. It weighed less than 100 pounds.

Horsetooth Mountain and Soderberg trailheads were closed Feb. 5, as public safety was a concern. Larimer County rangers, as well as state wildlife officers, have been investigating the situation. Cameras on Feb. 6 were placed where the incident occurred to further observe mountain lion activity in the area.

Kauffman is originally from Mountain Home, Arkansas but has been living in Fort Collins for about five years.

He had to get 20-plus facial and wrist stitches, but he did not suffer any broken bones or tendon damage, according to CPW.

He enjoys skiing, mountain biking and trail running, CPW said in a release, and had previously biked this route before.

