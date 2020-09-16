Man with gun dies after being shot by Denver Police

DENVER — A man died after being shot by Denver Police in the 2400 block of South Colorado Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, officers responded to reports of a man with a gun in the area of the 2400 block of South Colorado Boulevard. When they arrived they found a white man fitting the description of the suspect. He had a gun either in his pocket or waistband.
Police say the man would not listen to their commands and drew the gun. Police fired, wounding him.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No officers were injured in the incident.
An officer-involved shooting protocol was initiated, meaning that officers from the Aurora Police Department and Denver Police Department conduct a joint investigation with assistance from the Office of the Independent Monitor. After the investigation is complete, a report is sent to the Denver District Attorney's Office for review.