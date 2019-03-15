ARVADA, Colo. — A man and woman from Arvada are missing after they went camping in the mountains earlier this week, according to a Facebook post from the Arvada Police Department.

The agency said that Michael Gomez, 20 and Olivia Schack, 19, went to the mountains on Tuesday and were planning to sleep inside their vehicle. They were in a silver 2010 Lincoln MKX SUV with Colorado plate DZO-411.

Arvada PD

They had two dogs with them and did not tell family members exactly where they planned to go. Neither has been heard from and family members are concerned due to the blizzard that moved through this week.

Their cell phones are not active, police said. Gomez also missed a surgical appointment on Thursday.

Any information contact is asked to contact Duane Eaton with Arvada police at 303-435-4106.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS