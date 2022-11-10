Firefighters hike 1,100 steps to extinguish Manitou Incline fire

Hikers were able to contain the fire until firefighters could reach the site.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Hikers and firefighters had to extinguish a fire on the Manitou Incline on Wednesday.

The fire was reported to Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) around 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, when visible smoke and flame were seen halfway up the Manitou Incline.

MSFD said 14 of its firefighters hiked up the incline to the fire near step 1,100.

Hikers were able to attempt to contain the fire until firefighters were able to respond. The fire was contained by the time firefighters arrived around 2 p.m.

MSFD said its firefighters were able to mop up hot spots and overhaul the area to ensure there was no chance of continued heat. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"The current conditions in our region are very prone to fire," said MSFD Chief of Fire John K. Forsett. "Everyone in this region should be extremely vigilant with their daily activities, because in these conditions, fire could spread quickly and dangerously."

Owned and managed by the City of Colorado Springs near the base of Barr Trail in Manitou Springs, the Manitou Incline features 2,768 steps up a mountain.

A free reservation system, which began in 2020, remains in place through a memorandum of understanding between the cities of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs.

Previously, hikers could reserve a spot up to seven days in advance. Thanks to feedback from hikers about wanting to plan further in advance, hikers can now make a reservation for the Incline as early as eight weeks in advance at ColoradoSprings.gov/Incline.

