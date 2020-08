Police said there was no obvious trauma to the 42-year-old's body.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Brighton Police on Monday responded to a body of water where a man's body was found floating.

The pond is located at the intersection of Bridge and Telluride streets near Pheasant Ridge Park.

Police said there was no obvious trauma to the 42-year-old's body and will release a name after the family is notified.

The scene is being investigated and police are interviewing possible witnesses.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS